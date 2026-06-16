Adam Vinatieri
Adam Vinatieri
Hear stories from his incredible career, get behind-the-scenes insights from some of the biggest moments in football history, and take part in a live audience Q and A. Don't miss this unique opportunity to see one of the NFL's most iconic kickers up close. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Must be 18+
The Brook
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand RoadSeabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169