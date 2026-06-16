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Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri

Hear stories from his incredible career, get behind-the-scenes insights from some of the biggest moments in football history, and take part in a live audience Q and A. Don't miss this unique opportunity to see one of the NFL's most iconic kickers up close. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Must be 18+

The Brook
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand Road
Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169
https://www.livefreeandplay.com/

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