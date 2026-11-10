A Charlie Brown Christmas with The Heather Pierson Trio
A Charlie Brown Christmas with The Heather Pierson Trio
Heather Pierson, piano and vocals; Shawn Nadeau, bass; and Craig Bryan, drums, perform the musical score to Vince Guaraldi’s iconic A Charlie Brown Christmas – and more! – at the Majestic Theatre. Come and bring the kids for this musical evening to celebrate the holiday season!
The Majestic Theatre
$5-$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Majestic Theatre
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main StreetConway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org