On June 13, 2026, writers from across New England will gather at Southern New Hampshire University for the return of the 603 Writers’ Conference—New Hampshire’s largest conference dedicated to the craft and business of writing.

Hosted by the New Hampshire Writers’ Project (NHWP), the conference runs from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and features a full day of expert-led workshops, a moderated AI panel discussion, the signature Pitch Party & Social, catered meals, and networking opportunities.

This year’s conference centers on the theme “The Evolution of the Female Narrative,” inspired by keynote speaker Chris Bohjalian, #1 New York Times bestselling author. Known for his complex, deeply human characters, Bohjalian’s work often highlights women who challenge expectations, navigate difficult realities, and shape their own paths. His keynote will anchor the day and set the tone for a program focused on storytelling, perspective, and the evolving role of women’s voices in literature.

Writers and authors will be immersed in a full day of learning, with 12 expert-led workshop sessions to choose from, selecting one morning and one afternoon session. Led by experienced authors and industry professionals, sessions cover craft, character, and story development, poetry, revision, pitching, query letters, publishing contracts, and marketing, with clear, practical insight writers can apply directly to their work.

Other highlights include the AI in the Literary World moderated panel discussion and the conference’s Pitch Party & Social. Moderated by award-winning journalist and author Laura Knoy, the AI panel features author and executive leader Dena Stahlheber and award-winning science fiction author James Patrick Kelly, exploring how artificial intelligence is shaping writing, publishing, and authorship today.

The Pitch Party & Social allows five author finalists to pitch their fiction and nonfiction work live before an audience of their peers to a panel of judges, including literary agent Maggie Cooper of Aevitas Creative Management, award-winning journalist and author Laura Knoy, award-winning science fiction author James Patrick Kelly, and special guest judge, #1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian. The session is moderated by longtime New England radio personality and Award-winning author Mike Morin, who presents each pitch to the panel and audience. This interactive event offers writers direct insight into what it takes to move a project toward publication, while finalists compete for a $250 cash prize.

“This conference is about more than writing—it’s about the writing community,” said Masheri Chappelle, Board Chair of the New Hampshire Writers’ Project. “We are creating a space where writers feel nurtured, supported, challenged, and inspired to take the next step in their work.”

Throughout the day, attendees will move between workshops, panels, and networking opportunities in a welcoming, well-structured environment. The conference includes a sumptuous catered lunch, refreshments, Pitch Party appetizers, and ample time throughout the day to make new friends and speak with professionals.

With limited seating available, early registration is strongly encouraged. Early bird pricing ends May 15.

The 603 Writers’ Conference continues to be one of the region’s most impactful literary events, offering writers a clear path to strengthen their craft, expand their network, and move their work forward.

For full event details and to register, visit: https://nhwritersproject.org

