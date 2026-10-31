49th Annual Pine Hill Holiday Fair

This December, High Mowing School is excited to host the 49th annual Holiday Fair. One of the largest holiday fairs in the region, the school becomes a magical hub of holiday activities with a decidedly Waldorf flair. Strains of live music swirl around the hum of craftspeople selling beautiful handmade wares and friends sitting to share coffee and treats. Friday, December 4, opens the fair with an adult-only shopping evening featuring wares from talented, local vendors — everything from handmade jewelry, woolens, paintings, blown glass, and pottery. On Saturday, December 5, there’s children’s activities and experiences added to the fair, such as children’s crafts and stories, a puppet show, a circus performance, seasonal music, and treats. Families can still visit the vendor’s marketplace — which features items priced especially for children, too.