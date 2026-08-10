26th Annual Bektash Shriners Feztival of Trees

The Feztival of Trees brings together the spirit of the holiday season, community generosity, and family fun. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a festive display of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each uniquely designed and generously contributed to help support the Shriners.

For 26 years, this event has provided an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate the holidays, and support the work of the Shriners. The Bektash Shriners are proud of the volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community members who make this annual tradition possible. November 21st-29th, 2026 10 AM - 7 PM Closed on Thanksgiving and Closes at 3 PM on Monday the 23rd and Sunday the 29th.