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26th Annual Bektash Shriners Feztival of Trees

26th Annual Bektash Shriners Feztival of Trees

The Feztival of Trees brings together the spirit of the holiday season, community generosity, and family fun. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a festive display of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each uniquely designed and generously contributed to help support the Shriners.

For 26 years, this event has provided an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate the holidays, and support the work of the Shriners. The Bektash Shriners are proud of the volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community members who make this annual tradition possible. November 21st-29th, 2026 10 AM - 7 PM Closed on Thanksgiving and Closes at 3 PM on Monday the 23rd and Sunday the 29th.

Bektash Shrine Center
$5 for Admission
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

Bektash Shriners
1 (603) 225-5372
info@bektashshriners.org
https://bektashshriners.org/

Artist Group Info

RCloutier30@gmail.com
Bektash Shrine Center
189 Pembroke Rd
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6033156155
RCloutier30@gmail.com
https://bektashshriners.org/feztival-of-trees/

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