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25th Anniversary: Spirited Away

25th Anniversary: Spirited Away

Director: Hayao Miyazaki | Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Daveigh Chase, Mari Natsuki, Miyu Irino

During her family’s move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts.

The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, The North Country Chamber Players.

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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