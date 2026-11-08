25th Anniversary: Spirited Away
25th Anniversary: Spirited Away
Director: Hayao Miyazaki | Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Daveigh Chase, Mari Natsuki, Miyu Irino
During her family’s move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts.
The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, The North Country Chamber Players.
The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main StreetBethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org