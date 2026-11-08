25th Anniversary Classic: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition)

PACKAGE ALERT: Buy tickets to all three (3) Lord of the Rings Extended Edition films using our All-Day Marathon Package to get 25% off your total.

Director: Peter Jackson | Cast: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Ian McKellan, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom

3h 28m, PG-13

The sequel to the Golden Globe-nominated and AFI Award-winning “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” follows the continuing quest of Frodo and the Fellowship to destroy the One Ring. Frodo and Sam discover they are being followed by the mysterious Gollum. Aragorn, the Elf archer Legolas and Gimli the Dwarf encounter the besieged Rohan kingdom, whose once great King Theoden has fallen under Saruman’s deadly spell.

The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, The North Country Chamber Players.