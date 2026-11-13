2026 NEW ENGLAND ANIMATION FESTIVAL – Fri Nov 20 2:00 pm through Sat Nov 21 8:30 pm

NEW ENGLAND ANIMATION FESTIVAL 2ND ANNUAL COMPETITION

Fri Nov 20 2:00 pm and Sat Nov 21 6 pm. Tickets $10/9

Two days of the best animation from the U.S. and the globe in our second annual competition. Finalists will be announced November 14 and finalists’ films screened on Nov 20 and 21 with announcement of the winners at the Nov 21 show.

23RD ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS

Fri Nov 20 and Sat Nov 21 6:30 pm. Tickets $10/9

Discover a world of imagination in this collection of 14 international shorts selected by founder and curator Ron Diamond. Originally created to introduce exceptional independent animation to animation studios and schools, the series expanded to public theatrical screenings in 2015. This edition combines 11 outstanding selections from its early years with three newer films, bringing together hand-drawn animation, stop-motion, computer imagery and images painted directly onto film. By turns funny, surprising and deeply moving, the program explores love, loss, memory and the wonderfully strange possibilities of the animated imagination.

CLASSIC ANIMATION AND CARTOONS

Fri Nov 20 6:45 pm and Sat Nov 21 2:15 pm. Tickets $10/9

Experience unique animation classics from 1926 to 1943, including Ko-Ko the Clown and his dog Fitz putting on a vaudeville show for a theatre full of neighborhood kittens; Walt Disney’s 1930 “Winter” of the Silly Symphonies cycle of seasons; a barnyard cartoon of World War II with caricatures of Hitler, Mussolini and Hirohito; an early Warner Bros. Bugs Bunny caper; and other interesting and notable cartoon creations.