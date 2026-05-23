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2026 Laconia Motorcycle Week - Gunstock Annual Hill Climb

2026 Laconia Motorcycle Week - Gunstock Annual Hill Climb

On Wednesday, June 17, during Laconia Motorcycle Week, Gunstock will host its annual Hillclimb. Watch amateur riders fight their way up the historic 70-meter Torger Tokle Memorial Ski Jump hill. Some will make it and some will not, but it's one heck of a spectacle! Enjoy a Bike Show presented by Deadbeat Customs and three Stunt Shows put on by the notorious Eastcoastin' Crew. Don't miss this highlight of Bike Week.

• Admission is $30, and free for children 10 and under.

• Gates open at 8 a.m.

• Event runs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• 50/50 Raffle

• Vendors on site

• Delicious food and beverage options for sale

• BYOB: 14" max cooler size

Please, No Pets, Drugs, Weapons, Pocket Knives, Umbrellas, Tents, Glass Bottles, or Drones.

Gunstock Mountain Resort
$30, free for kids 10 and younger
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

New England Hillclimbers Assocation
https://newenglandhillclimbers.com/
Gunstock Mountain Resort
719 Cherry Valley Road
Gilford, New Hampshire 03249
6032934341
services@gunstock.com
https://www.gunstock.com

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