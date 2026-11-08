19-Piece Compaq Big Band w/ Guest Vocalist Julia Danielle at Andres Institute Holiday Fundraiser Concert

Give an early stocking stuffer that everyone on your gift list will remember with a unique experience on Saturday December 12th! The 19-piece Compaq Big Band is returning with our Special Guest Vocalist Julia Danielle to Southern New Hampshire’s great combination of hip jazz club style meets warm, rustic charm at a holiday fundraiser concert for the Andres Institute of Art (AIA) in Brookline.

This will be an amazing evening filled with seasonal favorites like you’ve never heard them before - exciting, inspirational, and just plain fun.

The show runs 7:00pm-9:00pm. Admission is just $25pp. All of our shows at the Andres Institute – including our ’24 and ’25 Christmas Shows – *SELL OUT* EARLY, so don’t get Scrooged – advance ticket purchase is STRONGLY encouraged by going to https://andresinstitute.org/store-2/compaq-big-band-holiday-hits//! Walk-ins permitted as space allows (cash and card accepted).

IMPORTANT: *** DUE TO SCAMMERS THAT MAY CREATE VERY AUTHENTIC-LOOKING WEB SITES, AND/OR COMMENT TO THIS FACEBOOK POST OFFERING TICKETS VIA PERSONAL SALE, BUY TICKETS DIRECTLY FROM THE VENUE OFF THEIR TICKETING LINK ABOVE ONLY! WE’LL TAKE DOWN FRAUDSTERS’ COMMENTS, AND BLOCK & REPORT THEM AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE ***

All seating is General Admission – at table of 4-, 6-, and 8-people. Doors Open 6:00pm. Early arrival is encouraged to get best seats, and you will likely be asked to sit with unaffiliated parties unless you have enough for a whole table – just bring old friends or make new ones ;)

The venue is the Dream Trax Stage in the Big Bear Lodge, upstairs at the AIA Welcome Center located at 106 Route 13 in Brookline, with plenty of free parking on-site. Wonderful stage, lighting, and sound system. You’ll hear every note of every instrumental, plus every inspiring lyric sung by Julia Danielle.

Complimentary soft drinks and beer/wine will be offered – but please make a donation ($2 and $4, respectively – cash and cards accepted). Feel free to bring your own food from home, or local restaurants. FYI, Chrysanthi’s https://chrysanthisrestaurant.com/ is just 2 miles north on Route 13, The Alamo Texas Barbecue & Tequila Bar www.alamobarbecue.com is just across the street, and Brookline’s Finest www.fromgraciestable.com in the same building as the gig has meals, soups, and snacks.

This is a concert program, with very limited open floor space for dancing.

The styles you’ll hear on December 12th run the gamut from traditional swing to very UNtraditional jazz rock, ballad, samba and jazz waltz tunes – dominated by high-energy instrumental arrangements from legendary big band arrangers such as Gordon Goodwin, Count Basie, Tom Kubis, Sammy Nestico, Dave Metzger, and John Clayton.

Julia Danielle is a dynamic vocalist, arranger, educator, and composer making a significant impact in the scenes of Chicago and New York. In 2022, she won the prestigious International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition, which propelled her into the spotlight, leading to performances at the esteemed Blues Alley Jazz Club in Washington, D.C., showcasing her unique voice and engaging stage presence.

Her debut album, released in November 2024, has received critical acclaim, with Jazz Weekly describing it as “a fresh voice” with “a folksy wisp that floats with a bohemian glide.” Julia has collaborated with numerous celebrated artists, including Ben Paterson, Clark Sommers, and Sharel Cassity, enriching her musical experience and expanding her creative horizons. A 2024 Luminarts Winner and recognized by DownBeat Magazine as an "Outstanding Vocal Soloist" in its 46th annual Student Music Awards, Julia's talent is widely acknowledged in the community.

Julia received a Master of Music in Jazz Studies at The Juilliard School in May 2026, where she had been mentored by renowned artists such as Charenee Wade, Gerald Cannon, Kenny Washington, Isaiah J. Thompson, and Elio Villafranca. Her studies focused on vocal interpretation, composition, and improvisation, further refining her artistry. Julia's performance history includes esteemed venues like The Jazz Showcase, Zinc Bar, Chris' Jazz Café, and festivals such as The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, establishing her as a prominent figure on the scene.

With a foundation in classical training at Northwestern University and experiences such as touring with the Campanella Children's Choir and Chicago a Cappella, Julia's musical journey began early. She earned her Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies from DePaul University in 2023, where she explored Black American Music and pedagogy under the guidance of esteemed faculty such as Dana Hall, Scott Hesse, and Dennis Carroll. Julia Danielle continues to evolve as an artist and educator, poised to leave a lasting impact.

To get a tiny sample of what you’re in for, take a listen to the Tom Kubis Big Band performing the instrumental “Joy To The World” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0Tx6lZEzNo. And for a holiday vocal sample here’s Diana Krall’s “Jingle Bells” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SABWU6im1do&list=RDSABWU6im1do&start_radio=1

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