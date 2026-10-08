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Jodi Picoult's latest novel 'Hollow Bones' navigates family secrets in the wake of 9/ll

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rebecca Lavoie,
Olivia Comolli
Published October 8, 2026 at 12:28 PM EDT
NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie and NY Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult at the NH Book Festival
KEITH SPIRO PHOTO
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https://keithspiro.com/
NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie and bestselling author Jodi Picoult at the NH Book Festival, Oct. 2, 2026.
Jodi Picoult's latest novel "Hollow Bones."
Jodi Picoult's latest novel "Hollow Bones."

NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie recently sat down with #1 New York Times bestselling novelist and New Hampshire resident Jodi Picoult about her newest novel "Hollow Bones."

Hear all of our literary conversations on NHPR Books, Saturdays at 3 p.m., or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

"Hollow Bones" is a striking reflection on coping with the trauma of losing someone important, the lies we tell ourselves to endure, and the ties that bind mothers and daughters. The novel strikes at the core of tragedy, weaving together a multi-layered story that contains what remains of families after an event like 9/11 and stark revelations about what it means to confront disaster head-on.

This conversation was recorded live on Oct. 2, 2026.

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Rebecca Lavoie
Rebecca oversees the team that makes NHPR podcasts, including Outside/In and Civics 101. She has previously served as NHPR's Director of Audience & Engagement, Digital Director, and Senior Producer for Word of Mouth.
See stories by Rebecca Lavoie
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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