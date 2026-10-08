Jodi Picoult's latest novel 'Hollow Bones' navigates family secrets in the wake of 9/ll

Jodi Picoult's latest novel "Hollow Bones."

NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie recently sat down with #1 New York Times bestselling novelist and New Hampshire resident Jodi Picoult about her newest novel "Hollow Bones."

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"Hollow Bones" is a striking reflection on coping with the trauma of losing someone important, the lies we tell ourselves to endure, and the ties that bind mothers and daughters. The novel strikes at the core of tragedy, weaving together a multi-layered story that contains what remains of families after an event like 9/11 and stark revelations about what it means to confront disaster head-on.

This conversation was recorded live on Oct. 2, 2026.