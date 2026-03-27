NHPR Books: Tui Sutherland at the NH Book Festival

Airing Saturdays at 3 p.m., NHPR Books showcases locally produced literary interviews, bringing listeners compelling conversations with both acclaimed and emerging writers.

At the 2025 New Hampshire Book Festival, NHPR’s Taylor Quimby hosted the Children’s Keynote featuring Tui Sutherland—the beloved author of the New York Times and USA Today bestselling Wings of Fire series, the Menagerie trilogy, and the Pet Trouble series.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience on Fri. October 3, 2025.