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NHPR Books: Tui Sutherland at the NH Book Festival

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Taylor Quimby,
Sara PlourdeDan Cahill
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Tui Sutherland speaks with Taylor Quimby at the New Hampshire Book Festival on October 3rd, 2025.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Tui Sutherland speaks with Taylor Quimby at the New Hampshire Book Festival on October 3rd, 2025.

Airing Saturdays at 3 p.m., NHPR Books showcases locally produced literary interviews, bringing listeners compelling conversations with both acclaimed and emerging writers.

At the 2025 New Hampshire Book Festival, NHPR’s Taylor Quimby hosted the Children’s Keynote featuring Tui Sutherland—the beloved author of the New York Times and USA Today bestselling Wings of Fire series, the Menagerie trilogy, and the Pet Trouble series.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience on Fri. October 3, 2025.


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Arts & Culture BooksNHPR Books
Taylor Quimby
Taylor Quimby is Executive Producer of the environmental podcast Outside/In, Producer/Reporter/Host of Patient Zero, and Senior Producer of the serialized true crime podcast Bear Brook.
See stories by Taylor Quimby
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
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