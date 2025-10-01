10 Things to Do in NH This Weekend: Dachtoberfest, Fisher Cats Fright Nights and Museum of the Outdoors

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Courtesy / Museum of the Outdoors MOO (Museum of the Outdoors) is planned at Camp Hale in Sandwich.

Lakes Region

MOO (Museum of the Outdoors) on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Camp Hale in Sandwich. (A rain date is planned for Sunday, Oct. 5.) Participants can explore a series of art installations throughout the camp grounds, with an emphasis on “celebrating creativity, community and the outdoors.” Organizers caution that there will be some steep or uneven terrain. More details . (Free)

Merrimack Valley

Henniker Handmade & Homegrown runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Henniker Community Center. Open to all ages, the event will feature live music, local vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. More details . (Free)

Bonus event: The New Hampshire Book Festival returns to downtown Concord on Friday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 4. This year’s lineup promises presentations, panels, book signings and other opportunities to interact with dozens of authors and poets. More details . (Free to attend, several events are ticketed)

Note: We are a media partner for this event, and several of your favorite NHPR hosts will be on stage for author interviews throughout the weekend. See the full schedule here .

Monadnock Region

MacDowell Downtown with Artist and Creative Coder Brent Watanabe at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at the Peterborough Town Library. Organizers say Watanabe will share “a selection of his innovative projects fusing traditional art forms—such as drawing or sculpture—with emerging technologies like video game engines and servo-control systems.” He’ll also share behind-the-scenes details on a forthcoming museum installation and a project he’s working on as a MacDowell Fellow. More details . (Free)

Monadnock International Film Festival runs from Friday, Oct. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 5, throughout downtown Keene. A prelude to a virtual festival planned for later this month, this weekend will include a mix of “in-person screenings and filmmaker Q&As at the Showroom, Keene Public Library, Brewbakers, and Birdies,” according to organizers. More details . (Festival passes and ticket prices vary)

North Country

Dachtoberfest returns for a second year to downtown Littleton on Saturday, Oct. 4. Billed as “New Hampshire’s first and only weiner dog festival,” the day includes plans for a dachshund parade, a “Dachtona 500” race and an after party at Wildbloom Beer. Organizers say “all friendly, leashed and well-mannered dogs” are welcome to attend. More details . (Free)

Seacoast

Life of a Showgirl: A Taylor Swift Event Night at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at Firefly Pottery in Portsmouth. Connect with fellow Swifties for a listening party and themed pottery session, with snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. More details . (Tickets are $10, pottery purchased separately)

Children’s Costume Swap kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Portsmouth Public Library. Families can shop gently used costumes for babies and kids throughout the coming weeks. More details . (Free)

Southern Tier

BARKtoberfest kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Tuscan Village in Salem. Organizers say you’ll have a chance to meet adoptable dogs from local shelters and join in on a “dog-friendly celebration featuring beer, cocktails, live music, and plenty of four-legged friends.” More details . (Free)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ Fright Nights at the Field: Screaming Line Drive begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, at Delta Dental Stadium, continuing each Thursday to Sunday through Nov. 2. (An additional fright night is planned on Wednesday, Oct. 29.) Organizers promise “a first-of-its-kind immersive haunted experience.” Not open to kids under age 12, and additional restrictions apply to those up to age 15. More details . (Tickets range from $18 to $25)

Upper Valley