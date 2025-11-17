Former Sig Sauer employee indicted for reselling hundreds of guns bought with company discount

A former machinist for New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer Sig Sauer is facing federal wire fraud and firearms charges after allegedly using his employee discount to purchase and then resell guns without a license.

Federal prosecutors say Patrick Goulet, 34, of Manchester, used his employee discount to purchase guns and accessories. He also used the names of fellow co-workers to acquire additional Sig Sauer products at steep discounts, before reselling the weapons online, authorities allege in court records.

Between August 2021 and June 2024, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco alleges Goulet sold several hundred guns to customers nationwide, though he did not have a license to deal firearms.

Goulet’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Friday, he made an initial court appearance, and entered a not guilty plea. Goulet was released pending trial, and ordered to remove all firearms and ammunition from his home.

According to court filings, Goulet worked as a machinist at Sig Sauer, which has its headquarters in Newington, until he was fired by the company in 2023.

The gunmaker offers its employees deep discounts on a limited number of firearms. “However, the manufacturer prohibited its employees from selling or otherwise using the discount for personal profit,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said. “Goulet used social media platforms such as Facebook to locate persons interested in buying discounted firearms.”

The indictment includes records of four transactions in which Goulet allegedly sold pistols and rifles to customers in Washington, Texas, Tennessee and Florida, and received payment through Venmo.