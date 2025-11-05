10 Things to Do in NH this weekend: Mend, make, and master new skills from Dublin to Tamworth
Plus, catch The Breakfast Club’s 40th anniversary screening, or meet owls in Exeter.
North Country
- Hand-Stamped Ring Dish Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Littleton Studio School. This is a beginner friendly workshop. More details. ($40 covers registration and materials)
- The Breakfast Club is showing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. The film is celebrating its 40th anniversary. More details. (Tickets are $10 for members, $13 for non-members)
Southern Tier
- Embellish Me Opening Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Currier Museum in Manchester. Join founding artists of the Pattern & Decoration movement for a first look at the new exhibition, Embellish Me: Works from the Collection of Norma Canelas Roth and William Roth. The full exhibition is on display until March 15, 2026. More details. (Tickets are $25)
Seacoast
- Owls of New England from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, at The Word Barn in Exeter. Join Tailwinds educators to meet raptors and owls from across New England. More details. (Tickets are $25, children under 10 are free)
Lakes Region
- Hibernate, Migrate, Adapt: Belknap Woods from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, in Center Harbor. This guided, all-ages hike promises a chance to explore “what wild NH residents do to survive winter.” Registration is required. More details. (Free)
- Creative Sewing Workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Remick Museum & Farm in Tamworth. People of all skill levels will have a chance to brush up on sewing machine basics, explore hand-stitching, or craft a small item using recycled denim. More details. (Free, with a suggested donation $5)
Monadnock Region
- MacDowell Downtown: Slicing Time with Animator and Visual Artist Danski Tang begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Monadnock Center for History & Culture in Peterborough. Tang will present a selection of work exploring themes of cultural indoctrination and body autonomy, followed by a discussion on her creative process. Registration is strongly encouraged. More details. (Free)
- Book Repair Workshop at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Dublin Public Library. Participants should bring their own well-loved book to mend. More details. (Free)
Bonus: Open Mic at Nova Arts from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, benefiting Keene Mutual Aid. Those hoping to perform should sign up in advance. More details. ($5 suggested donation)
Merrimack Valley
- Primitive & Camp Skills Workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Graylag Nature Preserve in Pittsfield. Participants will learn about fire building, shelter-making from found natural materials or tarps, and basic rope-making. Open to anyone over age 16, or over age 12 with an adult. Registration is required. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Ski Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8 at The Livery in Sunapee. Enjoy Matchstick’s latest film, After the Snowfall. More details. (Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under)