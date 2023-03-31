© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture

We want to hear from you: Is there a poem that reminds you of a special place in NH?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Michelle Liu
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
A watercolor painting showers a bouquet of flowers growing out of a book.
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
It's National Poetry Month, and here at NHPR, we'd like to hear poetry that reminds you of New Hampshire.

April is National Poetry Month and NHPR wants to hear from you. Is there a poem that reminds you of a special place here in the Granite State? Maybe you associate a poem with the memory of a place you’ve visited, a spot you often return to, or a hidden gem here in New Hampshire.

Email us a poem, by a poet other than yourself, that evokes the spirit of your special place in New Hampshire to voices@nhpr.org, and tell us what it means to you. We’ll share your poems and reflections with State Poet Laureate Alex Peary and they may be read on the air or posted online. If you have a photo of that place, please include it.

Please keep your explanations to 200 words or less. If you are under 18, please indicate in your response. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, April 23.

