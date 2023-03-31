We want to hear from you: Is there a poem that reminds you of a special place in NH?

April is National Poetry Month and NHPR wants to hear from you. Is there a poem that reminds you of a special place here in the Granite State? Maybe you associate a poem with the memory of a place you’ve visited, a spot you often return to, or a hidden gem here in New Hampshire.

Email us a poem, by a poet other than yourself, that evokes the spirit of your special place in New Hampshire to voices@nhpr.org, and tell us what it means to you. We’ll share your poems and reflections with State Poet Laureate Alex Peary and they may be read on the air or posted online. If you have a photo of that place, please include it.

Please keep your explanations to 200 words or less. If you are under 18, please indicate in your response. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, April 23.

