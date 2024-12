Another year is almost gone, and many of us are finding ways to reflect.

In partnership with State Poet Laureate Jennifer Militello, NHPR wants to highlight your poetry.

Peter Biello / NHPR Jennifer Militello is New Hampshire's new State Poet Laureate.

Whether you’re a budding poet or published author, we’re seeking your original poetry reflecting on 2024. Jennifer Militello will review the submissions and some will be featured on All Things Considered.