More people searched for news during the midterms, survey finds
Most Americans sought out information about the results of the midterm elections. A Pew study found that younger and older adults turned to very different sources.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Most Americans sought out information about the results of the midterm elections. A Pew study found that younger and older adults turned to very different sources.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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