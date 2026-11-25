From SFO to JFK, a primer on three-letter airport codes
How did commercial airports get those three-letter codes — and why is Dulles known as IAD? An International Air Transport Association spokesperson helps explain.
Copyright 2026 NPR
How did commercial airports get those three-letter codes — and why is Dulles known as IAD? An International Air Transport Association spokesperson helps explain.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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