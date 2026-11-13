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Newly elected lawmakers come to D.C. for freshmen orientation

NPR | By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:43 AM EST

Newly elected lawmakers are in Washington, D.C., this week for orientation, where members learn everything from committees and ethics rules to where the bathrooms are.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk covering Congress.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt

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