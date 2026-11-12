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Ukraine's ex foreign minister Kuleba on prospects for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

NPR | By A Martínez
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:40 AM EST

NPR's A Martinez asks Ukraine's former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for his proposals to close gaps in talks between Russia, Ukraine and Europe.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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