Ukraine's ex foreign minister Kuleba on prospects for peace in Russia-Ukraine war
NPR's A Martinez asks Ukraine's former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for his proposals to close gaps in talks between Russia, Ukraine and Europe.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez asks Ukraine's former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for his proposals to close gaps in talks between Russia, Ukraine and Europe.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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