Rep. Bennie Thompson discusses the U.S. Senate race Democrat win in Mississippi
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, about Democrat Scott Colom's U.S. Senate victory.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, about Democrat Scott Colom's U.S. Senate victory.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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