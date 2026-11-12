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Rep. Bennie Thompson discusses the U.S. Senate race Democrat win in Mississippi

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:34 AM EST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, about Democrat Scott Colom's U.S. Senate victory.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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