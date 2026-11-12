Former U.S. Ambassador William Taylor discusses the latest Russia-Ukraine talks
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, about the ongoing peace talks between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, about the ongoing peace talks between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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