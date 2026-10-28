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Fans are not happy that WNBA finals game 6 will be played during work hours

WABE 90.1 | By DorMiya Vance
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT

Fans are enraged that Game 6 of the WNBA finals will be played in the middle of the day Thursday to make room for a routine NBA game.

Copyright 2026 WABE 90.1 Atlanta
DorMiya Vance

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