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This center-right former general could unseat Netanyahu as Prime Minister in Israel

NPR | By Daniel Estrin
Published October 25, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT

A former Israeli general is the main center-right challenger hoping to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israeli elections this week.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

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