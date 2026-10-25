This center-right former general could unseat Netanyahu as Prime Minister in Israel
A former Israeli general is the main center-right challenger hoping to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israeli elections this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A former Israeli general is the main center-right challenger hoping to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israeli elections this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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