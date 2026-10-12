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What Trump's new press secretary pick means for White House press corps

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:38 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with New York Times White House correspondent Tyler Pager about President Trump's new pick for press secretary, Katie Zacharia.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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