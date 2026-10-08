FBI teams that investigate foreign espionage hit by cuts, NPR finds
NPR has exclusive reporting that under the Trump administration, the FBI teams that work on catching foreign spies have been hit with major staffing cuts.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR has exclusive reporting that under the Trump administration, the FBI teams that work on catching foreign spies have been hit with major staffing cuts.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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