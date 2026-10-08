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FBI teams that investigate foreign espionage hit by cuts, NPR finds

NPR | By Ryan Lucas,
Michel Martin
Published October 8, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

NPR has exclusive reporting that under the Trump administration, the FBI teams that work on catching foreign spies have been hit with major staffing cuts.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
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