This group of seamstresses mends shirts to make chemo easier for cancer patients
Seamstresses in Ohio and other states are making zippered shirts for cancer patients so they can more comfortably undergo chemotherapy treatments.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Seamstresses in Ohio and other states are making zippered shirts for cancer patients so they can more comfortably undergo chemotherapy treatments.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.