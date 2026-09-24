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Nor’easter to bring rain, high surf and winds to NH this weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:19 PM EDT
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory from Friday morning through Sunday evening.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory from Friday morning through Sunday evening.

A nor’easter heading to New England this weekend will bring steady rain, high winds and possible power outages in New Hampshire.

The winds will start to pick up Friday and continue through Sunday, with gusts of up to 40 mph along the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

What the weather service calls a “limited power outage threat” is expected along the Seacoast, where steady northeast winds will contribute to minor coastal flooding during high tide, starting Friday night.

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Given the storm tracking, the region could see sustained wind impact, from 24 to 48 hours duration, said Cameron Barker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

“That’s certainly the area that will see the roughest conditions,” he said. “It’s a longer duration wind event, though the peak will be Saturday evening, and Sunday.”

While inland areas can expect blustery conditions, the southeastern corner of New Hampshire will likely see some isolated power outages.

A nor’easter is not unusual for New England as the weather turns colder, Barker said, but, “This is definitely on the early side.”

Additional advisories from the National Weather Service:

  • High surf advisory – in effect Friday at 8 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m. Large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet expected. A high surf advisory means dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, with localized beach erosion possible.
  • High risk of rip currents. Rough sea conditions and higher winds offshore. Rip currents are channeled currents of water flowing away from shore, typically extending from shoreline and through the surf zone.

Bailey Nordin, meteorologist for the Mount Washington Observatory, said rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast statewide.

“A slight chance of rain in the morning will increase through the day on Saturday, and winds across higher elevations will ramp up to hurricane force by Saturday afternoon,” Nordin said in the Recreational Forecast for NHPR.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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