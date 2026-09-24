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Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Recreational Forecast

Prepare for lots of rain and cooler temperatures on the trails this weekend

By Bailey Nordin, Mount Washington Observatory
Published September 24, 2026 at 8:04 AM EDT
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch

A coastal low heading our way will bring an end to this week’s sunny and seasonable conditions through Saturday and Sunday.

Friday

Friday will stay partly sunny and seasonable across all elevations, with slightly gusty east winds in the afternoon. Overnight into Saturday morning, however, mostly cloudy skies at lower elevations will give way to a solid bank of fog across the higher terrain, with temperatures likely to dip below freezing above 5000 feet.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain in the morning will increase through the day on Saturday, and winds across higher elevations will ramp up to hurricane force by Saturday afternoon. Saturday night through Sunday will receive the brunt of the rainfall.

Sunday

Winds across the higher terrain will peak near the century mark early Sunday morning as the summits remain solidly in the clouds. Showers are likely to continue through the day Sunday across all elevations.

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