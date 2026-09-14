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New book highlights the people and institutions that have become Trump's enablers

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published September 14, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with author Jacob Weisberg about his new book, "Profiles in Cowardice: A Study of Collaboration in the Trump Era."

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Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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