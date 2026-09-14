New book highlights the people and institutions that have become Trump's enablers
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with author Jacob Weisberg about his new book, "Profiles in Cowardice: A Study of Collaboration in the Trump Era."
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with author Jacob Weisberg about his new book, "Profiles in Cowardice: A Study of Collaboration in the Trump Era."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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