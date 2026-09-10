© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2026 State Primary Results

R. F. Kuang taps memories and regrets for her new novel 'Taipei Story'

WBUR
Published September 10, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
The cover of "Taipei Story" and author R.F. Kuang. (Courtesy of William Morrow and Toby Madden)
Courtesy of William Morrow and Toby Madden
The cover of "Taipei Story" and author R.F. Kuang. (Courtesy of William Morrow and Toby Madden)

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with bestselling author R. F. Kuang about her new book “Taipei Story.” It centers on rising Yale sophomore Lily Chen and her summer at an intensive Chinese-language course in Taiwan.

Book excerpt: ‘Taipei Story’

By R.F. Kuang

Excerpted from the book “Taipei Story” by R.F. Kuang. Copyright © 2026 by R.F. Kuang. From William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Books
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.