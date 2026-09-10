Police search Bow spa for alleged human trafficking and prostitution-related crimes

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A spa in Bow was raided as part of New Hampshire’s crackdown on illicit businesses suspected of being involved in human trafficking and prostitution on Tuesday.

Bow police executed a search warrant at Yihong Spa, on 699 Route 3A, as part of a months-long investigation into alleged trafficking and prostitution-related offenses.

“This case should serve as a reminder that these crimes can happen anywhere,” said Bow Police Chief Ken Miller in a statement. “The Bow Police Department encourages anyone with information to come forward and help us protect our community.”

According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State, the spa is registered to Xinin Liu, who is listed as the company’s manager. There have been no arrests made.

The address has previously been registered under two other business names: Annie Spa and Lisa Spa.

The search at Yihong Spa is the latest enforcement action in a statewide effort launched by the New Hampshire Department of Justice in 2024 in collaboration with local and federal agencies to target illegal massage parlors across the state.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office assisted Bow police in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said criminal charges are pending against those involved.

Since the statewide crackdown on illicit massage parlors began, at least 16 similar establishments have been shut down in communities including Derry, Londonderry, Hudson, Merrimack, Manchester, Dover, Salem, and Somersworth.

Oriental Bodywork Spa, located on State Street across from the state prison in Concord, was the most recent business involved in a similar investigation.

It has since been shuttered.