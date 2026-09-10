State election monitors say NH primary went smoothly

The state primary election went smoothly this week and there were no significant incidents reported at the polls, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

Attorney General John Formella said a total of 39 inspectors from their Election Law Unit visited about 260 polling locations across New Hampshire. They worked with local election officials to answer questions and address issues that arose.

Four attorneys, two investigators and a paralegal staffed the state’s election law hotline. The team received 83 calls, inquiries and other contacts related to the primary election.

Find complete 2026 NH state primary results here

They also worked with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office to address election-related issues

“The New Hampshire Department of Justice was proud to once again work alongside our local election officials and the Secretary of State’s Office to help ensure New Hampshire’s primary election proceeded smoothly and securely,” Formella said in a statement.

The Trump administration also dispatched federal election monitors, to polls in Manchester and Nashua , for “nonpartisan election monitoring.” New Hampshire was one of six states to have federal poll watchers, as Trump continues to make unfounded claims about unlawful voting.

Ahead of the primary, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said he did not have any concerns that the federal monitors would be disruptive. He noted his office and staff from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office are routinely in the field during elections to observe and to assist local election officials.

Scanlan, the state’s chief election officer, has pushed back against the Trump administration’s efforts to get access to New Hampshire voter data. He also opposes the federal executive order designed to restrict mail-in ballots, saying recently that it would be difficult for the state if not impossible, to comply with the order.