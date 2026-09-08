© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2026 State Primary Results

Schools will remain closed as Springfield works to resolve cyber attack

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT
Springfield School Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinall (center) speaks at a press conference Sept. 8 about the recent cyber attack.
Karen Brown
/
NEPM
Springfield School Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall speaks at a press conference Tuesday September 8, 2026, about the recent cyber attack.

Springfield, Massachusetts, city leaders said Tuesday afternoon they are still working on resolving a major cyber incident that shut down school Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly longer.

At a press conference, Mayor Dominic Sarno said the attack was classified as "level 4" which means "severe." He would not explain exactly what happened because he said the investigation is ongoing.

School officials said they first detected "malicious traffic" Tuesday, Sept. 1, but they only notified families on Friday.

Schools were closed Tuesday,[Sept. 8] and Wednesday and officials said they could be closed longer for the safety of students. That's because the district can't access student health records and transportation and food-related information.

The district will continue to use social media posts and text messages to communicate with the school community because they can't use email.

Springfield School Department's Technology Director, Robert St. Lawrence, said once the threat was clear, staff immediately initiated a cyber incident response plan.

"Primarily what we are doing is identifying, looking to contain and then eradicate the threats that we are seeing," he said. "So after we have confirmation of that, moving towards a restoration of services."

Springfield School Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall said going forward, teachers are coming up with workarounds while they can't access the computer system.

"We have highly skilled educators and teachers who are able to instruct without technology," she said.

The school department is asking students and families not to use any school laptops for fear of spreading the malware.

Springfield city government was not hit by the same incident, Sarno said. He then proceeded to knock on the wood podium.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.