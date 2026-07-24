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'Our Thing': New podcast series documents the birth of salsa music in NYC

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
The cover of "Our Thing," creator and producer Jeanne Montalvo (top) and narrator Rosie Perez (bottom). (Courtesy of Futuro Media Group, Jeanne Montalvo and Rob Northway)
Courtesy of Futuro Media Group, Jeanne Montalvo and Rob Northway
The cover of "Our Thing," creator and producer Jeanne Montalvo (top) and narrator Rosie Perez (bottom). (Courtesy of Futuro Media Group, Jeanne Montalvo and Rob Northway)

In 1960s and 1970s New York City, the soundtrack of the streets in East Harlem, the South Bronx and beyond was salsa music. The label that made that possible was Fania Records.

A new, eight-part documentary podcast tells the story of the scrappy record company that brought salsa to the world.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jeanne Montalvo, creator and producer of “Our Thing: The Birth of Salsa in Nueva York” and Oscar-nominated actress and Brooklyn native Rosie Perez, who narrates the series.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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