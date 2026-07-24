Dalia Stasevska shines a light on Ukraine's neglected composers on new album
Dalia Stasevska is a rising star in the conducting world. On her new album, "Ukrainian Mixtape," she's promoting some of Ukraine's neglected composers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Dalia Stasevska is a rising star in the conducting world. On her new album, "Ukrainian Mixtape," she's promoting some of Ukraine's neglected composers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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