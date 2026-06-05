© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

The Pope apologized for how the Vatican legitimized slavery. Now what?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Pope Leo XIV waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Andrew Medichini/AP
Pope Leo XIV waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Andrew Medichini/AP)

In the first letter, or encyclical, of his papacy, Pope Leo wrote about artificial intelligence and winners and losers in society. And he also made a stunning acknowledgment. He apologized for the Vatican’s direct role in legitimizing slavery.

Dr. Uché Blackstock, a physician who writes about medicine and racial justice, wrote about her complicated reaction to the apology and how the Catholic church might repair the harms caused by slavery that still reverberate across the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.