National Park Service to remove quotes about slavery, immigration and suffrage from Bunker Hill site

The National Park Service is slated to remove informational panels from the Bunker Hill Monument in Boston featuring quotes about suffrage, immigration, abolitionist and anti-war movements, according to reporting from the Washington Post.

The Post reported the plan to take them down was prompted by a visitor’s complaint.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of the Interior, which manages the park service, called the removal “a routine exhibit refresh.”

Over the past year, President Trump has sought to scrub national monuments, museums, parks and other historical sites of markers that the administration claims cast the country’s “founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light.” Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 ordering multiple departments examine their exhibits for “improper ideology.”

/ A quote from "The Pilot" from 1875, on the wall of the Lodge at the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown, Mass. on June 5, 2026. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

In practice, the policy has forced federal workers to remove factually accurate exhibits about climate change and slavery from national parks and monuments. A lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston has challenged these efforts by the administration.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who represents Massachusetts, posted three photos on social media Thursday of panels that he said are targeted for removal. The signs each feature historic quotes about suffrage, immigration, slavery and anti-war movements related to the monument.

“Congress must not fund Trump’s campaign of censorship,” wrote Markey.

Here are the quotes Trump's NPS is trying to erase at the Bunker Hill Monument. Congress must not fund Trump's campaign of censorship. pic.twitter.com/zmv3QCYB9N — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 5, 2026

In a statement to WBUR, Markey accused the Trump administration of trying to “silence” American history and voices.

“But I know real Americans’ patriotism doesn’t need censorship to survive — American patriotism is backed by our freedom to speak and be heard,” Markey said. “And the Administration should learn from all the lessons of Bunker Hill: America was built on the fight for that freedom.”

In an emailed statement, an Interior Department spokesperson said, “Through President Trump, we have encouraged Americans to visit our cultural and historic sites and engage in meaningful conversations about the moments that have shaped our country.”

/ A quote from a letter by G. B. Stebbins published in "The Liberator" on the wall in the Lodge at the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown, Mass. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

The monument commemorates the Battle of Bunker Hill, a bloody battle between the Revolutionary and British forces on June 17, 1775. The obelisk marking the site of the battle was dedicated in 1843.

Some of the quotes also appear online as audio clips on a page called “Bunker Hill Memory,” which features a series of quotes and images about various historical perspectives of the battle and monument.

Among the panels Markey posted online is a quote from civil rights activist and journalist William Monroe Trotter at an address on Bunker Hill Day in 1925.

“Colored Americans were here that day fighting with other patriots, our own ancestors, of whom we are justly proud and on whom we base our claim for full liberty and equality as citizens,” Trotter’s quote reads.

/ Inside the Lodge at the Bunker Hill Monument on June 5, 2026. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Another is from abolitionist and suffragist Lucy Stone, who wrote about her perspective of the monument for the Women’s Journal in 1889.

“The woman sufferance battle is like that of Bunker Hill — not won today, but sure to be later. Meantime, Bunker Hill Monument is our monument,” Stone wrote.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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