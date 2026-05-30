Maggie O'Farrell talks about her highly anticipated new novel, 'Land'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with "Hamnet" author Maggie O'Farrell, whose new novel, "Land," draws on her own family's history with Ireland's Great Famine.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks with "Hamnet" author Maggie O'Farrell, whose new novel, "Land," draws on her own family's history with Ireland's Great Famine.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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