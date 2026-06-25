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NH Army National Guard airlifts hiker during rescue on Mount Lincoln

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter assisted Fish and Game and rescuers to assist a hiker rescue from Mount Lincoln on June 24, 2026.
Courtesy
/
New Hampshire Fish and Game
A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter assisted Fish and Game and rescuers to assist a hiker rescue from Mount Lincoln on June 24, 2026.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard was called in to help rescue a hiker who suffered a medical emergency Wednesday near the summit of Mount Lincoln.

The hiker from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his son when he started experiencing chest pains near the summit, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.

Andre Bissonnette, 80, had ascended the Falling Waters Trail and was hiking across the Franconia Ridge near Mount Lincoln when the first emergency call was made at about 4 p.m.

After rescuers determined it would take several hours to reach the hiker and carry them down the mountain, the New Hampshire Army National Guard was called to assist with a hoist of the incapacitated hiker.

A flight crew was dispatched from Concord and reached the summit of Mount Lincoln just before 6 p.m. Fish and Game reports a medic was lowered to the hikers and hoisted them into the helicopter, flying them to Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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