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Rep. Scott Peters on Islamic Center of San Diego attack

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:04 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California, who represents San Diego neighborhoods near the mosque where three people were killed yesterday.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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