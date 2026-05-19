Rep. Scott Peters on Islamic Center of San Diego attack
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California, who represents San Diego neighborhoods near the mosque where three people were killed yesterday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California, who represents San Diego neighborhoods near the mosque where three people were killed yesterday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.