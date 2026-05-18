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Alabama march traces path of the civil rights movement while gearing up for new fight

NPR | By Joseph King
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT

A civil rights protest in Alabama this weekend was organized to kick off a summer of voter mobilization and civic action across the South.

Copyright 2026
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Joseph King
[Copyright 2024 WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio]
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