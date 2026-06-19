State investigating death of teenager found in Salem

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Friday that authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a teenager.

Police officers responded to a 911 call before dawn on Friday to a home on Orchard Terrace in Salem, where they found a deceased teenage male outside the home, according to the Attorney General’s office.

In a statement, Attorney General John Formella said the teen was from out of state but did not say where, provide his age or name, or disclose the circumstances surrounding his death.

Formella said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.