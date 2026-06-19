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State investigating death of teenager found in Salem

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published June 19, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT
Salem Town Hall
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Salem Town Hall

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Friday that authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a teenager.

Police officers responded to a 911 call before dawn on Friday to a home on Orchard Terrace in Salem, where they found a deceased teenage male outside the home, according to the Attorney General’s office.

In a statement, Attorney General John Formella said the teen was from out of state but did not say where, provide his age or name, or disclose the circumstances surrounding his death.

Formella said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

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