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Multigenerational households are becoming more common in the U.S.

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Children, parents and grandparents all living together are becoming more common in the U.S. Multigenerational households also cause houses themselves to change.

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Stephan Bisaha
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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