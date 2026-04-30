Rye considers closing public trails to protect wildlife, sparking debate
This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.
Thirty-seven years after a Boston Globe real estate advertisement caught his eye, Sam DeMarco continues to own and operate the sprawling Cobbler Hill Farm.
Several horses ranging from 9 to 31 years old roam the 10.5-acre Washington Road property, as do deer, turkeys, crows, raccoons and other species. Pasture Lane, a pathway on DeMarco’s farm carved out beneath a forest archway, is open for public use and intersects with several town-owned trails leading to Berry’s Brook and four egresses.
But trail hikers, dog walkers and horseback riders may soon lose access to their favorite trails through the woods. Nearly one-third of public trails in Rye are suggested to be potentially closed or decommissioned to protect local wildlife, vernal pools and habitats from harm and collapse, recommendations shared in a study authorized by the Rye Conservation Commission. Among them are trails located behind DeMarco's farm.
“What we have here is a gift of forest preserved by people, and I’ve been the caretaker for 37 years out here,” DeMarco said in an interview. “Whatever the gain is, I just don’t have an answer.”
Read more of this story from Seacoast Online.