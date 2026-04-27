Costco has plans for a second NH location at the former Fox Run Mall in Newington

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Costco Wholesale Club is seeking to open its second New Hampshire location at Seacoast Landing, the first prospective tenant revealed for the commercial development proposed to replace the Mall at Fox Run.

Torrington Properties, owner of the Mall at Fox Run and several adjacent commercial properties, included a 152,000- square-foot membership discount club in its plans for the massive project. Costco has filed paperwork to begin its review process in Newington.

The Newington Planning Board will hold a preliminary consultation for Costco’s pitch on Monday, April 27, according to the board agenda. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Town Hall.

Costco had a Newington location in the past. Now, its only Granite State wholesale warehouse is located in Nashua. The Washington state-based retail giant has one store in Maine and seven in Massachusetts.

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.