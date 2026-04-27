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Costco has plans for a second NH location at the former Fox Run Mall in Newington

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published April 27, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT
Will CostCo come back to the Seacoast of New Hampshire? The former Fox Run Mall space features more than 600,000 sq feet on one level.
Photo John Gisis, special to Seacoastonline
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Will CostCo come back to the Seacoast of New Hampshire? The former Fox Run Mall space features more than 600,000 sq feet on one level.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Costco Wholesale Club is seeking to open its second New Hampshire location at Seacoast Landing, the first prospective tenant revealed for the commercial development proposed to replace the Mall at Fox Run.

Torrington Properties, owner of the Mall at Fox Run and several adjacent commercial properties, included a 152,000- square-foot membership discount club in its plans for the massive project. Costco has filed paperwork to begin its review process in Newington.

The Newington Planning Board will hold a preliminary consultation for Costco’s pitch on Monday, April 27, according to the board agenda. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Town Hall.

Costco had a Newington location in the past. Now, its only Granite State wholesale warehouse is located in Nashua. The Washington state-based retail giant has one store in Maine and seven in Massachusetts.

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.

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Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald

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