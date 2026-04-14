Hindsdale, Mass. officer cleared in January shooting death of 27-year-old man

The Berkshire County District Attorney has cleared a Hinsdale, Mass. police officer of any crime for the killing of a 27-year-old man who was having a mental health crisis on Jan. 7, 2026.

District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said his office poured over the 43 seconds of body-cam footage that led to Biaggio Kauvil’s death.

“Based upon the facts and review of controlling law, I find that Officer Jeffrey Spratt's shooting of Mr. Kauvil was a lawful use of force in self-defense and a direct response to the discharge of a firearm Mr. Kauvil possessed,” Shugrue said at a press conference Tuesday.

According to the DA’s investigation, Kauvil called the police himself while having a crisis, but hung up each time. When officers reached the house, he was locked in his room. After his mother arrived home, the officers decided to break down the door of his room to take him to the hospital for a mental health commitment. When they entered, officers said Kauvil had a gun, which they learned he was legally permitted to carry and own.

Shugrue said Kauvil’s gun went off once - possibly by accident - and hit one officer in the hand and another in his bullet-proof vest. Another officer tried unsuccessfully to use a taser to subdue Kauvil.

According to the DA, officer Jeffrey Spratt thought he heard an additional shot, but investigators determined that was incorrect. Nevertheless, the DA determined that Spratt was legally permitted to use deadly force because he believed he was in imminent danger.

Shugrue also acknowledged questions over why the Hinsdale police department had not initially called in mental health support, such as “co-responders” who are trained to handle sensitive interactions, and why they broke down the door. He recommended the department engage an independent body to investigate what happened in the lead up to the shooting.

“I find it imperative to state that while there will be no criminal charges, the Force Investigation Team did find considerable, which I agree with, concern regarding policies and the police department.”

Shugrue said Kauvil’s family could choose to sue in civil court, but his criminal case is closed.