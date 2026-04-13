Trump says U.S. will blockade Iranian ports after peace talks fail
On Sunday, President Trump said the U.S. would blockade the Strait of Hormuz after negotiations between the U.S. and Iran broke down over the weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
On Sunday, President Trump said the U.S. would blockade the Strait of Hormuz after negotiations between the U.S. and Iran broke down over the weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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