New Hampshire's largest school district could become the latest to publicly oppose a controversial bill that would deny state funding to any businesses,…
State lawmakers heard hours of testimony Tuesday on a bill that would significantly expand access and funding for school choice in New Hampshire.The bill,…
Commissioner Frank Edelblut will answer your questions and talk with us about the ways the Department of Education is providing support for K-12 students,…
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited New Hampshire on Friday to meet with school leaders, teachers and students in Bedford, but her visit was…
Lawmakers, education advocates, and state officials are entering the third month of a high-profile battle over whether to accept a large federal grant to…
Lawmakers are holding up $10 million of a charter school grant from the federal government, citing concerns over how the grant will affect existing public…
A group of New Hampshire lawmakers voted on Thursday to delay a proposal from the State Board of Education that would require high schools to grant…
The State Board of Education will vote Thursday on a proposal championed by Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. The plan - called Learn…
Facing Population Decline, ConVal's Small Town Schools At Center Of Education DebateAt the foot of Mount Monadnock sits the town of Dublin. It has a famous lake, around 1,500 residents, and one little elementary school. But all is not…
New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut was in Dublin on Wednesday night to encourage residents frustrated with their school…